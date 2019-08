BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County rose slightly in July, according to the state Employment Development Department.

July had an unemployment rate of 8.4 percent in the county compared to 8.0 percent from June, the department said in a release Friday.

In July 2018, the county had an 8.3 percent unemployment rate.

Statewide there was a 4.4 percent unemployment rate in July, and a nationwide rate of 4.0 percent.