BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County had a slight dip last month.

April’s unemployment rate was 10.7 percent, down from 11.1 percent in March, according to the state Employment Development Department. It’s a drastic change from the April 2020 rate of 18.6 percent.

The rate statewide for April was 8.1 percent, and 5.7 percent for the nation.