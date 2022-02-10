Understanding the signs of human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A human trafficking bust in Oildale freed nearly a dozen victims Wednesday, including juveniles. This comes as the county rolls out new efforts to tackle human trafficking, and asks for your help. The District Attorney’s Office says more human trafficking reports come from Kern than any other county in the country. Recent arrests show how a new human trafficking task force battles what the DA calls the world’s fastest-growing crime. But law enforcement says recognizing the signs of human trafficking can help keep our community safe.

Law enforcement agencies including Bakersfield Police and the FBI arrested three people Wednesday on suspicion of human trafficking. It happened at this house on Hughes Avenue near Iris Street in Oildale. First responders say they rescued nine victims, including two who were under 18. The District Attorney’s office says a new team helped make Wednesday’s arrests.

“The partners in the task force. The Bakersfield Police Dept, they were the lead agency,” said Tyson McCoy, a Deputy Kern County District Attorney. “But the DA’s office, the FBI, various partners worked to help the Bakersfield Police Dept. It’s part of that whole collaborative effort.”

Local experts say sex trafficking impacts thousands of people in California every year. Many of the victims are too young to drive a car.

“The girl you’re seeing on the side of the road was probably picked up 11, 12, 13,” said McCoy. “And has been doing this for several years.”

Experts say staying alert can help you stop human traffickers. Here are some of the signs.

“A trafficker will often times tattoo their name or tattoo their victim, somewhere above the eyebrow, the face or neck,” said McCoy. “If they’re tired. Long absences away from their home or school.”

“Knowing what apps your kids are using or who they’re talking to, knowing who your kids are friends with” said Ilene Parra, Shelter Services Manager for the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault. “As shocking as it is, some of these traffickers are relatives. It’s not just this stranger that comes down and kidnaps you.”

There are resources available for victims of human trafficking. Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, Or locally, the Child Protective Services hotline at 661-631-6011. You can also visit the Department of Human Services website.

The Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault offers free services for survivors … ranging from counseling to emergency shelter and assistance filing restraining orders. The organization also offers training seminars for Kern County residents to better understand human trafficking. If you want to learn more, you can call the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault’s hotline at 661-327-1091 or visit their website.