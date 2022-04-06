BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Migrant Education Program is teaming up with a global vision nonprofit to provide free eye exams and glasses to underserved kids.

Organizers said the five-day vision clinic addresses unresolved needs for kids in Kern County who may otherwise lack access. They said most participants in need of glasses will receive newly prescribed eyewear from the non-profit “One Sight.”

Director of the Migrant Education Program said students saw an increased amount of screen time due to the pandemic and it resulted in a lot of vision problems. Instead of waiting on appointments to see an eye doctor, he said students are able to walk in and leave with a pair of glasses by the end of the clinic.

Organizers said over 700 students were selected to attend the clinic, which runs through Friday.