Undercover K9 wishes Kern happy ‘howlidays’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Kern judge said he doesn't believe the court has the authority to overturn the governor's ban on outdoor dining upon reviewing a lawsuit filed on behalf of 35 local restaurants, according to a document filed after the proceeding.

But Thomas Anton, the plaintiffs' attorney, said he cited cases to Judge Kenneth G. Pritchard during Wednesday's hearing showing Newsom had overstepped his authority. Anton said his office will file more information Monday for the judge to review.