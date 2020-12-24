Undercover K9 wishes Kern happy ‘howlidays’

KGET 17
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — His enthusiasm is admirable and his disguise adorable.
K9 Hero was decked out in antlers as he prepared to go undercover among reindeer, sheriff’s officials tweeted Thursday. He appeared anxious for Santa’s arrival.
K-9 Hero is going undercover as a reindeer this Christmas Eve! Happy howlidays from the Kern County Sheriff's Office! 🎁🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/oPMynozSVc— Kern County Sheriff's Office (@KernCoSheriff) December 24, 2020
