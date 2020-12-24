Undercover K9 wishes Kern happy ‘howlidays’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — His enthusiasm is admirable and his disguise adorable.

K9 Hero was decked out in antlers as he prepared to go undercover among reindeer, sheriff’s officials tweeted Thursday. He appeared anxious for Santa’s arrival.

