BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Outlets at Tejon announced an Under Armour store is scheduled to open Nov. 15.
The athletic clothing brand will be the latest store to open at the shopping mall located at the base of the Grapevine with a scheduled grand opening happening at a later date, the outlets said in a news release.
As our list of stores and offerings grow, I am excited for customers to see this store in particular because of the wide range of fitness apparel for both adults and kids. As we enter marathon season and the cooler months of the year, I know our athletes will be particularly happy to frequent Under Armour!Becca Bland, Director of Marketing for Tejon Ranch.