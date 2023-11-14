BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Under Armour store at the Outlets at Tejon is set to open its doors Wednesday, Nov. 15, according to Tejon Ranch.
Under Armour will be the latest business to join the retail outlet mall and will occupy three store spaces that have been combined into one store. The athletic apparel brand is located across from the Puma store.
I am excited for customers to see this store in particular because of the wide range of fitness apparel for both adults and kids. As we enter marathon season and the cooler months of the year, I know our athletes will be particularly happy to frequent Under Armour!Becca Bland, Director of Marketing for Tejon Ranch.