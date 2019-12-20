Unaccompanied veterans buried at Bakersfield National Cemetery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – They had no family to formally receive them when their caskets came home from war. Without relatives to claim their remains, these veterans were buried without full military honors. Until Thursday when members of our community came together at the Bakersfield national cemetery to pay tribute to five war veterans.

Tech sergeant bobby Mallonee, United States Air Force, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Served from 1946-1967.

Airman Michael Berglund, United States Navy, Vietnam. Served from 1969- 1971.

Corporal Roy Fiorelli, United States Army, and WWII. Served from 1946 to 1947.

Fireman Harry Helsle, United States Navy, WWII. Served from 1946 to 1958.

Airman Robert Thomas, United States Air Force. Served from 1975 to 1976.

The Bakersfield National Cemetery holds this ceremony quarterly to make sure every veteran gets the honors they deserve. The next gathering will be held on March 19.