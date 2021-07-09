Umaga Cafe opening Bakersfield location tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Filipino coffee company Umaga Cafe is opening its new Bakersfield location this weekend.

A soft opening is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Bakersfield café, located at 4801 Stockdale Hwy. A grand opening is being planned for July 24.

The café is previewing some of its menu items on Facebook, including an Ooh-Bae latte, which is made with ube cookie butter, and the Caramel Moringa Romance, a soy-based drink that tastes similar to matcha green tea.

“We specialize in offering Filipino-sourced coffee, and (the) flavors of the pastries we have are mainly flavors that are found in Asia and the Philippines,” said Owner Jeremy Cruz.

Umaga Cafe is just one of several Filipino-owned businesses that are opening in Bakersfield. Red Ribbon BakeShop will be opening soon in southwest Bakersfield and Jollibee recently opened on California Avenue.

For more information about Umaga Cafe, visit umagacoffee.com.