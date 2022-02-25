BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s skyrocketing gas prices are expected to soar even higher in the coming months, fueled by the crisis in Ukraine.



You might think: this might be good for Kern’s oil industry but both the consumer and the industry are at a loss in this crisis.

“Holidays on gas taxes, federal taxes may provide some temporary relief,” said Kevin Slagle with the Western States Petroleum Association. “We need to look at what can we do for the long run how do we make sure we have an affordable, reliable source of energy under the toughest regulations in the world?”



According to Slagle, over 70% percent of crude oil used in the U.S. is imported. Russia is one of the biggest oil and natural gas producers. The cost of crude isn’t the only underlying expense.



Richard Gearhart is an Associate Professor of Economics at CSU Bakersfield (CSUB), he explains taxes imposed on fuel purchases plus the strict environmental standards already give local crude a disadvantage on affordability.

“We pay 50 cents a gallon for state-level taxes for gas,” said Gearhart. “We also have special winter blends that help us with the air quality emission standards that we have so that raises the price of gas.”

Worker layoffs coupled with a rise in demand for crude oil during the pandemic are some of the factors and they don’t make it any easier.



“Gas prices that are closer to major interstates or major highways or major freeways,” said Gearhart. “Tends to be higher just because it’s easier to access.”



According to Gas Buddy.com, a Chevron in East Bakersfield at about a mile from Highway 178 and Highway 58 has gas over $5 per gallon. Drivers would much rather not look at the gas pump after they fill up and others see past it.

Ruben Ramirez is one of those drivers who just looks past it, he once drove a truck and dropped over $75 at the pump for a little over a quarter of a tank. He now drives a Chevy Bolt, an electric vehicle, which he fills up with only $30.

It’s all the same gas, it doesn’t matter,” said Ramirez. “It’s literally all the additives that the companies add and only very specific models of cars see the benefits.”