UFW protests President Trump’s immigration policies at Yokuts Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A protest was held on Tuesday in Bakersfield decrying President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The United Farm Workers and UFW Foundation met at Yokuts Park as part of a national “We Are Home” initiative pushing for President-Elect Joe Biden to reverse President Trump’s anti- immigrant policies.

“It’s not a partisan issue. Sometimes it’s a human rights issue, and it’s about making sure that everybody’s on an even playing field,” said Miguel Ceja with the UFW.

The rally was purposefully held just across the street from Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield Office. The UFW said McCarthy has been a “consistent apologist” for the president’s actions.

Through the “We Are Home” campaign, supporters plan to hold at least 50 events across 27 states.