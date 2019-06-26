UFW, Mujeres Lideres hand out “Red Cards” to Undocumented Immigrants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The UFW Foundation and Lideres Campesinas were outside gas stations and bakeries bright and early on Tuesday in Lamont, Delano and Arvin.

Community organizers were handing out red cards. These cards provide information regarding exercising undocumented immigrant rights if they come across an ICE agent.

Pamela Martinez is a community organizer from the UFW Foundation and said she wants the undocumented community to be assertive in case they find themselves in a situation where they are stopped or pulled over.

“It lets the ICE agent in this case know that you’re aware of your rights under— that you are protected under the 4th and 5th amendment of the constitution of the United States. That they don’t have the right to search your belongings, they don’t have the right to enter your home, and you have the right to remain silent.”

The UFW Foundation will hand out red cards for the month of July.