UFW Foundation to distribute more than 4,000 meals Wednesday to farm workers in Delano

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The United Farm Workers Foundation will distribute more than 4,000 meals Wednesday to farm workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meals will be handed to workers as they drive by the farm worker movement’s “Forty Acres” property at 30168 Garces Highway, according to a UFW release. They’ll be handed out from 4 to 6 p.m.

Those distributing the meals will wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, the release says. The meals are being prepared by local restaurants.

The event is being held by the foundation along with the World Central Kitchen in coordination with the United Farm Workers and Cesar Chavez Foundation.