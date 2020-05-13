UFW Foundation to distribute more than 4,000 meals Wednesday to farm workers in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The United Farm Workers Foundation will distribute more than 4,000 meals Wednesday to farm workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meals will be handed to workers as they drive by the farm worker movement’s “Forty Acres” property at 30168 Garces Highway, according to a UFW release. They’ll be handed out from 4 to 6 p.m.
Those distributing the meals will wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, the release says. The meals are being prepared by local restaurants.
The event is being held by the foundation along with the World Central Kitchen in coordination with the United Farm Workers and Cesar Chavez Foundation.