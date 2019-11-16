UFW endorses Senator Kamala Harris for president

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Farm Workers’ President, Teresa Romero, issued a statement at 8:35 this morning from the California Democratic Party Endorsing Convention in Long Beach, endorsing U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for the 2020 Presidential Candidacy.

Farm worker leaders and the union’s National Executive Board overwhelming voted to endorse Senator Harris after they personally heard from her and other presidential candidates with histories of supporting the UFW noting, “they are inspired by her vision of a just and inclusive America, her personal story and the confidence and strength she has shown in the face of attacks from Donald Trump.”

According to the release, Senator Harris has the longest record of working directly with the UFW and has led the fight for equal treatment and protection of farm workers.

Additionally, they said they chose her due to her “bold leadership” for immigrants’ rights and for “… championing genuine immigration reform to voting against funding for Trump’s cruel and useless wall.”

The statement adds that the union is grateful to the other presidential contenders who have chosen to spend time with UFW members and have offered “…positive visions that are better alternatives than Trump.”