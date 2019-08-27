Uber, Lyft drivers make symbolic stop in Delano during ride to Sacramento for worker protections

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers en route to Sacramento from Los Angeles made a symbolic stop in Delano to meet with United Farm Workers members at the historic Our Lady of Guadalupe church.

The drivers are hoping for a little of the same inspiration from the UFW whose members made a 340-mile pilgrimage to Sacramento in 1966 to raise national awareness on the plight of farmworkers.

They cite long hours, a lack of basic workplace protections because of misclassification and the inability of workers to unionize.

They hope Gov. Gavin Newsom will sign legislation to bring lasting changes to the ridehailing industry and the “gig economy” just as the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975 did for farmworkers.

The three-day pilgrimage comes as Assembly Bill 5 moves through the California Senate.

The legislation seeks to classify ridehailing drivers as employees and greatly expand their rights as employees, including a living wage, benefits and basic job protections.