U.S. Postal Service holiday mailing and shipping deadlines

The Postal Service has implemented the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:
- Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
Sunday delivery has been expanded in certain high-package volume locations, according to the Postal Service. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.
Mail and packages weighing more than 10 ounces and/or measuring more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up, according to USPS. Instead, they must be taken to a retail associate at your local post office.
For more information, visit usps.com.