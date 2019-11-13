U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive in Bakersfield in connection with Fresno County double homicide

U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive in Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force arrested 42-year-old Jose Zepeda Jr. Zepeda was wanted in connection with a 2008 shooting in Parlier that killed two people.

While the Parlier Police Department initially handled the case, the investigation was turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. After additional investigation, the department identified Zepeda as the shooter and learned that he was possibly living in Bakersfield, as he has family here.

With assistance by the Bakersfield Police Department, the task force were able to locate Zepeda in a northwest Bakersfield residence and arrest him, according to DOJ. He was then taken to Fresno for court proceedings.