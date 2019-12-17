U.S. Circuit Court orders new trial in connection with deadly shooting by BPD officer who was later accused of tickling corpse

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a verdict and ordered a new trial in a lawsuit filed by a woman alleging excessive force in her son’s shooting by a Bakersfield police officer who later left the department after being accused of tickling a corpse.

After a three-day trial in October 2016, a jury ruled in favor of the city of Bakersfield after finding that Officer Aaron Stringer did not use excessive force or act negligently in the 2014 shooting of Michael Dozer.

On Monday, however, the circuit court ruled that the trial court abused its discretion by barring Dozer’s mother from testifying about her son’s past behavior.

Leslie Laray Crawford had wanted to testify about her son’s history of mental illness and how Stringer should have recognized signs of mental illness and responded accordingly.

In barring her testimony, the trial court said Crawford’s observations weren’t relevant because Stringer at the time of the shooting wouldn’t have known about the past events to which Crawford would have testified.

The circuit court disagreed.

“Evidence that Dozer had previously behaved in ways consistent with mental illness, and had been taken to mental health providers for treatment, makes it more likely that he continued to suffer from mental illness on the day of the shooting,” the circuit court wrote in its decision.

“In turn, whether Dozer was in fact mentally ill that day is relevant to whether he would have appeared to be mentally ill, and thus to whether Stringer knew or should have known that Dozer was mentally ill,” the circuit court wrote.

The case will return to U.S. District Court in Fresno for a new trial.

Stringer became the subject of intense scrutiny by national media after it was reported in 2015 that he tickled the corpse of a man who was shot dead by other Bakersfield police officers.

A police trainee reported Stringer moved the head and touched the feet of Ramiro James Villegas while the body was kept in a room at Kern Medical. He said “tickle tickle” as he touched the dead man’s feet, the trainee told investigators.

Stringer was placed on administrative leave. Months later, the department said he was no longer employed with the BPD.