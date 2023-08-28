BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Independence High School football coach Tyler Schilhabel and his wife Courtney hosted the gender reveal for their twins at Independence High School Friday.

The smoke canons that were used for the gender reveal showed two colors and the couple revealed they are having a boy and a girl!

Schilhabel told 17 News this is exactly what they were hoping for.

Tyler Schilhabel was paralyzed from the chest down when he was just 16 years old. As a teenager, Schilhabel displayed optimism in the face of adversity.

Schilhabel went back to Independence High School to coach in 2018.

When he and his wife Courtney decided to start a family, they knew they would have to undergo an invasive and expensive fertility treatment called in-vitro fertilization.

After three rounds totaling more than $70,000, they announced recently they were expecting twins.