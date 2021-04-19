Two years since childbirth tragedy by alleged medical negligence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks two years since the death of Demi Dominguez and her son Malakhi De Leon.

Dominguez was determined to have died from pre-eclampsia, also leading to her newborn son’s death. The Attorney General’s office has since filed an accusation of negligence against Dr. Arther M. Park.

Non-profit consumer advocacy group Consumer Watchdog says a decision on Park is as soon as next week.

A complaint was also filed against Dr. Hans Yu, who Dominguez was referred to when complaining of blurred vision and difficulty breathing. The osteopathic medical board has filed the complaint but has not taken the issue any further as of yet.

The Dominguez family continues to fight for justice.