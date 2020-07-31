Two-year-old in critical condition after found unresponsive in pool

Related Content Child safety tips around pools, lakes this summer Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-year-old is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a pool in south Bakersfield Thursday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The child was found by family members in a residential pool on Oakwood Drive, near S. H Street and Wilson Road.

When they arrived, officers took over life-saving measures for the child. Special Victims Unit investigators also responded to the scene. The two-year-old was unresponsive and transported to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.