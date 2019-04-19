Two-year-old drowned Tuesday at Bakersfield residence, coroner says
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A 2-year-old boy drowned at a residence northeast of downtown Bakersfield earlier this week, according to coroner's officials.
Jimmy Joe Wright Jr. was found unresponsive Tuesday at a residence in the 100 block of Lima Linda Drive, according to a coroner's release. He was pronounced dead at 3:24 p.m. at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
His death was an accident, coroner's officials said.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
