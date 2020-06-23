Two women suffer smoke inhalation, two dogs missing after house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two women suffered smoke inhalation and two dogs were missing after a house fire Monday afternoon, firefighters said.

The blaze tore through a home on 31st Street near Memorial Hospital at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

It was unknown how many people were displaced, and the cause was under investigation.

The department said the blaze was fought during intense midday heat, and extra personnel were called to the scene to give each other breaks.