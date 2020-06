BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A car crash has taken two lives in South Bakersfield Monday morning.

CHP said it happened just after midnight.

The car was traveling on Belle Terrace just east of Union Avenue.

CHP said the driver lost control on a curve and drove into the canal nearby.

Two women died in the crash, both possibly in their twenties.

Neither of them had their seatbelts on, according to CHP.

Officers said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in this crash.