Breaking News
Click for coverage of the Ridgecrest earthquakes

Two women injured after car rolls approximately seven times

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
CHP logo

Two women were left with major injuries after their car rolled over approximately seven times Thursday morning.

According to CHP, a green Ford Explorer was traveling at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 south of Copus Road.

A witness told CHP that the car started to slowly drift into the center divider, over-corrected, and rolled approximately seven times.

Two women were inside the vehicle during the crash. They were headed to Pomona. Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seat-belts and the airbags deployed, but both women sustained major injuries.

When officials asked the women what happened, they did not remember.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News