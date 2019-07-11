Two women injured after car rolls approximately seven times

Two women were left with major injuries after their car rolled over approximately seven times Thursday morning.

According to CHP, a green Ford Explorer was traveling at about 70 mph on Interstate 5 south of Copus Road.

A witness told CHP that the car started to slowly drift into the center divider, over-corrected, and rolled approximately seven times.

Two women were inside the vehicle during the crash. They were headed to Pomona. Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seat-belts and the airbags deployed, but both women sustained major injuries.

When officials asked the women what happened, they did not remember.