Two wanted in commercial burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people wanted in a commercial burglary that occurred earlier this month.

Surveillance images have been released of two people police say burglarized a business in the 2100 block of Chester Avenue around 10:30 p.m. April 8.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 40 to 50 years old, 5-foot-6, medium build, brown hair, and was wearing a blue and gray short-sleeve plaid shirt, dark jeans, black shoes and carrying a red backpack.

The other suspect is described as a white woman, 35 to 45 years old, 5-foot-9, slim build, red hair, and was wearing a green sweater, blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.