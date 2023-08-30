BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police discovered two people in the middle of the road suffering from injuries after a hit-and-run collision on Sunday.

On Aug. 27, the Bakersfield Police Department received reports of a traffic collision in the 600 block of Baker Street. Police found a man and woman laying down in the middle of the road just after midnight according to a press release.

After an investigation, officers concluded that the victims were crossing the roadway when a white, four-door SUV reversed into them, running them over.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing northbound on Baker Street, according to BPD. Both victims were transported to local hospitals and given treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.