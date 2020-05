BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash in South Bakersfield sheared a fire hydrant and caused some minor street flooding Sunday afternoon.

The two vehicle crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Panama Lane and South H Street. The impact sent one of the vehicles onto curb and into the hydrant.

Traffic was briefly delayed in the area.

No one was injured in the collision, but it’s unclear what caused it.

The fire department was called to shut off water to the hydrant.