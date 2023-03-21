BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two vehicle collision caused one vehicle to land on its side on northbound Highway 99 and Wilson Road, causing temporary traffic delays Tuesday morning.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page the vehicle collision was reported at 5:34 a.m. A Toyota pickup truck rolled over and landed on its side in the slow lane of northbound Highway 99. The driver was able to escape from the vehicle.

The second vehicle involved, a Nissan 350Z, came to a stop in the center divider of Highway 99.

At least one person has been transported to Kern Medical with minor injuries.

Fire crews have blocked the third and fourth lanes of northbound Highway 99 for a short time while they worked to clear the scene.

It was not immediately known what caused the collision between the two vehicles.