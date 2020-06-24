Two USPS employees test positive for coronavirus at south Bakersfield office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday said two employees at a post office in south Bakersfield have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employees who tested positive work at the office at 3200 Larson Lane, east of Highway 99 and north of Planz Road, a postal official said.

“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority,” said Meiko Patton of the postal service. “To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”