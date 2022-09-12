ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two 15- and 16-year-old boys in connection to the Saturday fatal shooting in Rosamond.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West around 3:15 a.m. Deputies said they located two males with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KCSO. The second gunshot victim, a teen, was rushed to a local hospital and has moderate injuries, Sheriff’s officials said.

During the investigation, officials identified the suspects and arrested them for conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a firearm and murder, according to reports. Their identities have not been released.