Two suspects wanted for armed robbery of Bakersfield restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who robbed a restaurant near the Old Town Kern area.

The suspects robbed the Super Taco at 520 E. Truxtun Ave. around 9 p.m. April 7, according to police.

Both are described as black males, one 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds and who wore a gray sweatshirt, jeans and blue gloves. The other is described as 6 foot, 200 pounds, and wore a red sweatshirt, blue gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective nathan Anderberg at 326-3513 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.