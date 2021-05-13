Two injured, one critically, in Union Avenue house fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured — one with burns considered life-threatening — in a house fire Thursday morning on Union Avenue, according to Kern County firefighters.

The fire broke out at about 4:47 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Union Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the house ablaze, with two people outside suffering from burns.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in about 10 minutes, according to a news release. No one else was found inside the home.

No smoke alarms were heard when firefighters arrived on scene. Firefighters are reminding residents to have working smoke alarms installed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News