Two injured, one critically, in Union Avenue house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured — one with burns considered life-threatening — in a house fire Thursday morning on Union Avenue, according to Kern County firefighters.

The fire broke out at about 4:47 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Union Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find the house ablaze, with two people outside suffering from burns.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in about 10 minutes, according to a news release. No one else was found inside the home.

No smoke alarms were heard when firefighters arrived on scene. Firefighters are reminding residents to have working smoke alarms installed.