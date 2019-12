BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire tore through an East Bakersfield home overnight trapping a couple who couldn’t escape the flames, but two sheriff’s deputies came to their rescue.

The couple’s home on Montecito Drive in East Bakersfield went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Two KCSO deputies arrived and decided they needed to act.

The two deputies ran into the burning home and were able to help the woman out of the home.