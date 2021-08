BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were seriously hurt in a rollover crash Thursday night on Alfred Harrell Highway.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Alfred Harrell Highway, just east of Fairfax Road. Witnesses say at least two people were taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on how the crash happened and California Highway Patrol officials have not provided an update.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.