Two sentenced to prison after 11 pounds of heroin found in pickup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Two people were sentenced to prison after 11 pounds of heroin were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to court documents.

Mayra Gaeta and Carlos Burciaga were each sentenced in February to four years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to drug and gun charges, according to court records.

A search warrant filed in their case recently became available and showed they were traveling in a hite 2015 Chevy pickup when they were pulled over Jan. 30. The heroin was found in a locked toolbox in the bed of the truck, and two loaded firearms were found in the truck's cab, the warrant said.