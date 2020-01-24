Two sentenced in 2018 residential shooting in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Two men convicted in a 2018 residential shooting in Delano were sentenced this week.

Javier Carranco was sentenced in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday to 15 years to life in prison plus seven years and eight months in prison. Miguel Madrigal was sentenced to 30 years to life plus 23 years and four months.

Carranco and Madrigal were convicted last year on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, five counts of assault with a firearm, gang conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a gang member, possession of an assault weapon and reckless evasion during a vehicle pursuit.

“Let this be a reminder to all gang members and community members that the Delano Police Department and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office will continue to take an aggressive stance towards gang violence and will continue to identify and prosecute anyone who attempts to use their gang influence in our community,” the department said in a Facebook post.

On April 4, 2018, DPD said Carranco and Madrigal were driving in Delano when they saw a person having vehicle issues on the side of the road and fired multiple shots from a revolver at them, striking the victim’s vehicle at least once but not injuring them.

About an hour later, Carranco and Madrigal drove to a house in Delano where six adults and two children were sleeping inside. They fired about a dozen shots from an AK-47-style assault rifle at the house and two vehicles that were parked on the driveway. No one was injured in the attack.

When responding to the second shooting incident, DPD officers observed a vehicle occupied by Carranco and Madrigal and attempted a traffic stop. They led officers on a high-speed pursuit but were eventually caught and arrested, the department said.

Officers found the assault rifle and revolved in the vehicle during a search. The Kern Regional Crime Lab connected casings recovered at the house with the assault rifle. Additional DNA evidence connecting the suspects to the shootings was located on the revolver.