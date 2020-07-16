Two residents at Village at Seven Oaks test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two residents at the Village at Seven Oaks senior living community recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Frontier Management, which operates the facility, said an isolation wing has been established for positive residents. In addition, the Village at Seven Oaks has implemented several safety protocols, including social distancing, staff education, screening staff and visitors and limiting the number of visitors allowed to come in.

A new protocol has also been added for all staff and essential visitors for memory care to have a separate entrance.