Two power outages impacting more than 3,000 PG&E customers reported Tuesday afternoon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two power outages on the east side of town are impacting more than 3,000 customers on a day where temperatures are in the mid-90s.

The PG&E website shows 2,240 customers without power in an area that stretches north to College Heights, east to Kern Medical, south to Oregon Street and west to Alta Vista Drive. The other outage, impacting 916 customers, has a northern boundary of East Roberts Lane, an eastern boundary that is west of Alta Vista Drive, south to Irene Street and west to Isla Verde Street.

Both outages were reported around 3:30 p.m. and, and power is expected to be restored at 6:45 p.m. The cause is under investigation.