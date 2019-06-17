Woman found dead was attacked by three dogs, including two pit bulls

Three dogs, two being pit bulls were involved in an attack on a woman found dead in the Costco parking lot Sunday morning.

Two of the dogs, a pit bull and a large mixed-breed dog belonged to a business owner nearby and the other dog was a stray pit bull, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The business owner told police the stray pit bull frequented the area.

All of the dogs were located and taken by animal control. One of the dogs has been euthanized and the other two are schedule to be euthanized by animal control.

The woman was found in the parking lot of the Costco just after 6 a.m., but the attack did not appear to happen in the Costco parking lot, according to police.

The woman’s identity and exact cause of the death has not been identified.