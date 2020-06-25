Two people wounded in South Brown Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people are expected to survive after they were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in East Bakersfield.

Officials sad officers were called to the 700 block of South Brown Street at around 6:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds.

No description of a possible suspect or suspects was available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.