Two people plead guilty to helping accused cop killer hide in Kern County

Posted: Apr 08, 2019 03:25 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2019 03:38 PM PDT

Two people pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to helping an accused cop killer hide in Kern County.

Bernabe Madrigal-Castaneda and Adrian Virgen-Mendoza each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to aid and abet flight to avoid prosecution in connection with helping Paulo Mendoza.

Mendoza is charged with murder in the shooting death of Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop Dec. 26.

The maximum sentence Madrigal-Castaneda and Virgen-Mendoza face is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a three-year period of supervised release, according to court documents. 

Virgen-Mendoza drove Mendoza on Dec. 27 to Madrigal-Castaneda's residence in the 8200 block of Brooks Lane in Bakersfield, according to the documents. Madrigal-Castaneda knew Mendoza was wanted on suspicion of murder in Singh's death. Mendoza is related to a nephew of Madrigal-Castaneda's wife, Maria Luisa Moreno.

Madrigal-Castaneda took Virgen-Mendoza to a Metro PCS store in Lamont to purchase a new phone for Mendoza to use to communicate with another person who would help him escape to Mexico, according to the documents. Madrigal-Castaneda and his wife allowed Mendoza to spend the night in their home. They never contacted police.

Mendoza was arrested at their home the next day. 

     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

