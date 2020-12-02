Two people injured in Taft motorcycle collision

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a motorcycle collision in Taft on Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 1:33 p.m., a Honda Rebel motorcycle was heading southbound on Naylor Avenue while a Honda Accord was traveling west on Buena Vista Street. The two vehicles collided in the uncontrolled intersection due to the unsafe speeds the motorcycle was traveling at, according to the CHP.

The department said the 67-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle, causing major injuries. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

A 23-year-old passenger in the Accord suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the CHP. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident.