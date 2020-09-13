Two people injured in hit-and-run in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured, one critically, in a hit-and-run collision on Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Gosford Road and South Laurelglen Boulevard after receiving reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, the officers found the motorcycle rider and a passenger down in the roadway. The department said the rider was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate to major injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The passenger also suffered moderate injuries and is in stable condition at the hospital, according to BPD.

The officers determined that the sedan made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. It is

unknown which vehicle had the right-of-way, BPD said. It is believed that alcohol was a factor in the

collision.

The department said the driver of the sedan and two passengers fled the scene of the crash on foot. A witness observed the passengers entering another vehicle nearby and reported this to officers. The driver of the vehicle is still at large, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspects is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.