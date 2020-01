BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a motorcyclist and another vehicle collided on Rosedale Highway between Jenkins and Renfro roads seriously injuring at least one person.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page shows the crash was reported at around 9:30 p.m.

Two people were taken to hospitals. At least one person suffered major injuries, according to CHP.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

