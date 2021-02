ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Two people in Kern County were found dead after residential fires earlier this month.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 69-year-old David Wayne Lewis was found dead after a fire on Feb. 4 in the 2200 block of 62nd Street West in Rosamond. On Feb. 11, 60-year-old Walter Small was found after a fire at his residence in the 15000 block of Myers Road in Mojave.

The manner and cause of death for these men are still being determined, according to KCSO.