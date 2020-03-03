Two people being tested for coronavirus in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Panicked shoppers have been clearing the shelves at local pharmacies.

“They’re stocking up on hand sanitizer, masks, and meds,” said Diana Lee, the pharmacist at Lee’s pharmacy. “We’ve been out of masks for like a month, we can’t even order them.”

According to the public health department, a total of 40 cases have been reported in California. That growing number has people worried. But experts urge the public to stay calm and keep the virus in perspective.

“Eighty percent of the cases that we know of are mild,” said Michelle Corson, public information officer for the Kern County Public Health Department. “Based on what we know so far, it is impacting those that are older, have compromised immune systems, similar to the flu. The risk does remain low in our community and in the U.S.”

Currently, there are no cases of coronavirus in our county, but health officials have begun testing patients. Two people are currently in isolation at a local hospital.

“We can expect more testing to happen over the coming weeks as this is just one way to isolate the cases and take the proper precautions,” said Corson.

According to Corson, a patient is tested for coronavirus when they are showing flu symptoms that don’t seem to go away and or if they’ve traveled to China.

“The definite symptoms to be looking for in Covid-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath,” said Corson.

Bottom line, she says, take care of yourself.

“Whether it’s the flu, the cold or Covid-19, take the precautions,” said Corson. “Stay home if you’re sick, take care of yourself during flu season.”



As far as face masks, the public health department says they don’t help the general public. Unless you’re a healthcare worker or are infected with the virus, you shouldn’t be wearing one.