Two people begin protesting on HWY 178 Thursday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local protests in Kern County continue to take to the streets, but on Thursday morning, two protesters started earlier.

They stood near Highway 178 in Downtown Bakersfield holding signs that say “Black Lives Matter.”

One of the protesters said they wanted to help spread a message.

Sarah Grimes said, “We just wanted to do something instead of watching this movement take place on our phones. And we wanted to do it peacefully. And we wanted to make sure that those people that don’t have their voices heard– that we amplify their message.”