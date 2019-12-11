Two officers at North Kern State Prison injured in inmate attack

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Two correctional officers at North Kern State Prison were attacked by an inmate on Tuesday and are recovering from their injuries, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The department said the incident happened at around 8:45 p.m., when 23-year-old inmate Traymar Robinson approached an officer who was monitoring inmate movement in the Reception Center on Facility D and hit him in the face with his fist.

When another officer quickly responded and attempted to stop the attack, Robinson hit the second staff member, the CDCR said. A third officer responded and was able to subdue Robinson and place him into handcuffs.

Two of the officers were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the CDCR. One officer suffered a broken hand and the other was knocked unconscious. Both were treated and released and are recovering at home, the department said.

Robinson has been at the prison since July 2018 after being transferred from San Bernardino County to serve a four-year sentence for vehicle theft and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

He was originally put in prison for second-degree robbery but was paroled in October 2017.

Robinson has been placed in the Administrative Segregation Unit pending the investigation, according to CDCR.