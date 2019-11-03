Two murder suspects escape from Monterey Jail

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say two murder suspects have escaped from central California’s Monterey County Jail.
The county sheriff’s office says in a tweet that the inmates escaped Sunday morning.
The tweet says Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar were in custody on suspicion of murder and other violent charges.
A call seeking additional details from sheriff’s officials wasn’t immediately returned.
Monterey is a city of about 28,000 people on California’s central coast, 100 miles south of San Francisco.